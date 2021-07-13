Olympics-Federer withdraws from Tokyo Games with knee injury
Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 21:51 IST
Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics after picking up a knee injury during the grasscourt season, the Swiss said on Tuesday.
"I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics Games," Federer said on Twitter.
