Left Menu

Russia to provide financial support, stable gas price to Belarus

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-07-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 22:16 IST
Russia to provide financial support, stable gas price to Belarus
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have agreed that Moscow will provide financial support to Minsk for lost revenues due to a change in oil taxation by Moscow, the RIA news agency said on Tuesday.

During a meeting on Tuesday, Putin and Lukashenko also agreed that the price of Russian gas for Belarus would remain flat in 2022, RIA reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

 United States
4
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021