Russia to provide financial support, stable gas price to Belarus
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-07-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 22:16 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have agreed that Moscow will provide financial support to Minsk for lost revenues due to a change in oil taxation by Moscow, the RIA news agency said on Tuesday.
During a meeting on Tuesday, Putin and Lukashenko also agreed that the price of Russian gas for Belarus would remain flat in 2022, RIA reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
