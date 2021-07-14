Left Menu

British watchdog clears AstraZeneca's $39 billion buyout of Alexion

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 11:43 IST
British watchdog clears AstraZeneca's $39 billion buyout of Alexion
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday it has cleared AstraZeneca's $39 billion buyout of U.S.-based Alexion after it decided not to initiate a broader probe into the deal following its initial assessment.

The Competition and Markets Authority began reviewing the planned takeover in May for whether it could reduce competition in Britain or other markets. Its clearance follows that from Europe earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021