Rouhani says Iran can enrich uranium to 90% purity if needed -Mehr
Iran could enrich uranium up to 90% purity if the country needed it, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, amid efforts by Tehran and six world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago.
"Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation can enrich uranium by 20% and 60% and if one day our reactor needs it, it can enrich uranium to 90% purity," Rouhani said in a cabinet meeting, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Jason Neely)
