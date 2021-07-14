South African ports, key rail line disrupted by violence - Transnet
Major South African ports Durban and Richards Bay and a rail line connecting Durban with the Gauteng province where Johannesburg is located have been disrupted by days of violent protests, state logistics group Transnet said on Wednesday.
Transnet said in a statement that force majeure had been declared on the NATCOR rail line. It added that it was deploying all available resources to avert commercial fuel operations being affected, after being served with a force majeure notice by the SAPREF refinery.
