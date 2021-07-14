Left Menu

Soldier dead, 7 injured in Army vehicle accident in Arunachal

One jawan reported dead while seven were seriously injured when Army's heavy vehicle met with an accident due to bad weather conditions in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Visuals from Pango village in Arunachal Pradesh (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
One jawan reported dead while seven were seriously injured when Army's heavy vehicle met with an accident due to bad weather conditions in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. The incident took place near Pango village in the Upper Siang district. The injured Army personnel have been airlifted to the hospital by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

"One jawan reported dead and seven seriously injured after Army's heavy vehicle met with an accident due to inclement weather conditions between Pango and Palsi in Arunachal Pradesh. Injured have been airlifted to the hospital by Indo-Tibetan Border Police," said ITBP. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

