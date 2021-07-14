Left Menu

Fake currency racket busted in Rajasthan, 2 held

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police on Wednesday arrested two persons and recovered fake currency notes with a face value of over Rs 5 lakh from their possession.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 14-07-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 19:47 IST
Fake currency racket busted in Rajasthan, 2 held
Arrested accused Brijesh Maurya and Pratham Sharma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police on Wednesday arrested two persons and recovered fake currency notes with a face value of over Rs 5 lakh from their possession. According to a press note issued by SOG, the officials seized fake currency with a total face value of Rs 5,80,900, a printing machine and a laminator.

"The action was taken on Wednesday morning. Based on inputs received by the SOG, the location of the accused persons was raided. Along with fake notes amounting to Rs 5,80,000, much electronic equipment, including fake note printing machines, colour printers, and scanners were found there. The SOG team has seized them all. "The team has also arrested two accused in this case who have been identified as Brijesh Maurya and Pratham Sharma.

Initial interrogation has revealed that Maurya, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was the mastermind of the gang, while Pratham Sharma is a resident of Jaipur. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021