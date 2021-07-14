Fake currency racket busted in Rajasthan, 2 held
The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police on Wednesday arrested two persons and recovered fake currency notes with a face value of over Rs 5 lakh from their possession.
The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police on Wednesday arrested two persons and recovered fake currency notes with a face value of over Rs 5 lakh from their possession. According to a press note issued by SOG, the officials seized fake currency with a total face value of Rs 5,80,900, a printing machine and a laminator.
"The action was taken on Wednesday morning. Based on inputs received by the SOG, the location of the accused persons was raided. Along with fake notes amounting to Rs 5,80,000, much electronic equipment, including fake note printing machines, colour printers, and scanners were found there. The SOG team has seized them all. "The team has also arrested two accused in this case who have been identified as Brijesh Maurya and Pratham Sharma.
Initial interrogation has revealed that Maurya, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was the mastermind of the gang, while Pratham Sharma is a resident of Jaipur. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
