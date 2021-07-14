Samyukta Kisan Morcha suspends Haryana farmer leader for week

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday suspended Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni for seven days for suggesting that Punjab farmer outfits involved in the stir against the Centre's farm laws should contest the state Assembly polls next year.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is an umbrella body of various farmer unions protesting the Centre's farm laws.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference near the Singhu border protest site, senior SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said Chaduni is making statements regarding his ''mission Punjab'' despite being told not to do it on several occasion.

"At present we are fighting (against the Centre's farm laws). We are not doing any politics," said Rajewal.

"For this, today we decided to suspend him for seven days. He will not be able to issue any statement or share stage. These restrictions have been imposed on him," said Rajewal, who is also president of the BKU (Rajewal).

Further replying to a question, Rajewal said Chaduni had been telling the Punjab farmers unions leaders to take a political route.

"We had been telling him that we have no such programme. Later, the Punjab leaders complained about his statements and on Tuesday a meeting was held. Today, the general house (of the Morcha) suspended him for seven days," he said.

A week ago, Haryana BKU (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni had said that the outfits from Punjab involved in agitation against the new agriculture laws should contest the Punjab Assembly elections as it will ''present a model on how the system can be changed''.

Chaduni, a key leader of the SKM, which is spearheading the farmers' stir, had earlier said, "What I want to say is that we should not run ''Mission UP, but Mission Punjab''. PTI SUN CHS RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)