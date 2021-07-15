Protection of people's lives comes first: Uttarakhand CM after suspension of 'Kanwar Yatra'

Days after the Uttarakhand government cancelled the 'Kanwar Yatra' in view of COVID-19, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said, "protection of people's lives comes first for us". "Protection of people's lives comes first for us," Dhami told ANI.

However, commenting on the Uttar Pradesh governments' decision to allow 'Kanwar Yatra', Dhami said, "We have stopped it in our state". Uttar Pradesh has decided to continue with the 'Kanwar Yatra.'

Dhami, at a high-level meeting on Tuesday, decided to cancel 'Kanwar Yatra' in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Reflecting on the decisions by the states of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the Supreme Court on Wednesday while taking suo motu cognizance on the UP's decision to allow the 'Kanwar Yatra,' asked the Chief Ministers of the respective states to clear their stands on 'Kanwar Yatra'.

Justice Nariman lauded Uttarakhand's decision of cancelling the yatra. On the other hand, Justice Nariman while referring to a news report, criticized the UP government's decision to continue with the yatra and termed the decision as "something disturbing". (ANI)

