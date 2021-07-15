Pace of development remains intact in Kashi, despite Covid: PM Modi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the International Cooperation and Convention Centre – Rudraksh in Varanasi, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance. Then he inspected the Maternal and Child Health Wing, BHU. He also met with officials and medical professionals to review Covid preparedness.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that despite Covid, the pace of development remains intact in Kashi. He added that the 'International Cooperation and Convention Center - Rudraksh' is the result of this creativity and dynamism. He said this Centre shows the strong connection between India and Japan. He lauded Japan's effort in helping to build the convention centre.

Shri Modi recalled that Prime Minister of Japan Mr Suga Yoshihide was the Chief Cabinet Secretary at that time. From then till he became the Prime Minister of Japan, he has been personally involved in this project. Shri Modi added that every Indian is grateful to him for his affinity towards India.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi remembered the former Prime Minister of Japan Mr Shinzo Abe who was closely connected with today's event. He recalled the moment when he had a discussion with the then Prime Minister of Japan, Mr Shinzo Abe on the idea of ​​Rudraksh when he came to Kashi. The Prime Minister said this building has both the shine of modernity and cultural glow, it has the connection of India Japan relationship as well as the scope of future cooperation also, said the Prime Minister. Shri Modi said that from his visit to Japan this kind of people to people relations was envisaged and projects like Rudraksh and Zen garden in Ahmedabad symbolize this relationship.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi lauded Japan for being one of the most trusted friends of India today in both the strategic and economic spheres. He added that India's friendship with Japan is considered one of the most natural partnerships in the entire region. India and Japan are of the view that our development should be linked with our gaiety. This development should be all-around, should be for all, and should be all-encompassing.

The Prime Minister said songs, music and art flow from veins in Banaras. Here on the ghats of the Ganges so many arts have been developed, knowledge has reached the summit and so many serious thoughts related to humanity have taken place. That is how Banaras can become a huge global centre of music, religion, spirit and of knowledge and science. He added that this Centre will be a cultural hub and a medium to unite different people. He requested the people of Kashi to preserve this Centre.

Kashi has been adorned with so many development projects in the last 7 years, how could this adornment be completed without Rudraksha ?, said the Prime Minister. Now that Kashi which is the real Shiva has worn this Rudraksha, the development of Kashi will shine more, and the beauty of Kashi will increase more.

(With Inputs from PIB)