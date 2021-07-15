Left Menu

4 tourists from Punjab arrested for attacking people with swords in HP's Manali

Four tourists from Punjab were arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking people with swords in Himachal Pradesh's Manali.

ANI | Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 15-07-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 17:08 IST
Superintendent of Police of Kullu region, Gurdev Sharma (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Four tourists from Punjab were arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking people with swords in Himachal Pradesh's Manali. Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police of Kullu region, Gurdev Sharma said, "Four tourists from Punjab have been arrested for attacking public with swords in Manali after they were asked to reverse their car, which was causing traffic jam. One individual at the venue was injured on the spot and was taken to the hospital."

"A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act", the police official informed. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

