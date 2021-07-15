Govt projects horticulture production at record 329.86 mln tonnes for 2020-21 crop year

The country's horticulture production is estimated to increase by three per cent to a record level of 329.86 million tonnes in 2020-21 crop year (July-June), Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Thursday.

Horticulture production stood at 320.47 million tonnes in the previous crop year. The second advance estimate of horticulture production for 2020-21 has been made based on the information received from states and other government source agencies, the minister said.

Releasing the second estimate, Tomar said, the farmer-friendly policies of the government, tireless efforts of farmers and research of scientists resulted in horticulture production of 329.86 million tonnes in the year 2020-21. ''The production estimates are the highest so far''.

As per the latest estimate, the production of fruits is estimated to be 102.76 million tonnes in 2020-21 crop year as compared to 102.08 million tonnes achieved in 2019-20.

The production of vegetables is estimated to be 196.27 million tonnes as compared to 188.28 million tonnes in the previous year.

Among vegetables, the production of onion is estimated to be marginally higher at 26.92 million tonnes in 2020-21 as compared to 26.09 million tonnes achieved in 2019-20.

Similarly, potato production is projected to be 53.69 million tonnes as compared to 48.56 million tonnes in the previous year.

Tomato production is reported to be 21.00 million tonnes in 2020-21 as compared to 20.55 million tonnes in the year 2019-20.

According to the second estimate, production of aromatic and medicinal crops is projected to rise to 0.78 million tonnes in 2020-21. In the year-ago period, it was at 0.73 million tonnes.

The production of plantation crops has increased to 16.60 million tonnes from 16.12 million tonnes while that of spices has gone up to 10.54 million tonnes from 10.14 million tonnes. PTI LUX RAM

