Extension of RoSCTL, other initiatives to help boost apparel exports: Textile Secy

Indias mill fibre consumption ratio of cotton vs MMF is 6034. On the contrary, the global mill fibre consumption ratio of cotton vs MMF is 3070.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 20:17 IST
The extension of Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme, and other initiatives like mega investment textile parks will help the apparel sector boost domestic manufacturing and exports, Textiles Secretary Upendra Prasad Singh has said.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave its approval for continuation of RoSCTL scheme till March 31, 2024.

Singh said the apparel sector is important for the economy as it provides livelihood to a large segment of population and has a major contribution towards exports and GDP.

His comments came while interacting with executive committee members of Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Wednesday.

Singh also assured the members of addressing the issues faced by the apparel exporters in increasing their share in the global apparel trade.

''RoSCTL scheme, along with the proposed Production Linked Incentive scheme and Mega Investment Textile Parks (MITRA), would help apparel manufacturers see their exports registering a quantum jump,'' AEPC said quoting the secretary.

Singh also released a compendium on MMF (Man Made Fibre) garments during the meeting.

AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said the Council has taken a number of initiatives to promote MMF garments and create awareness among exporters about availability of opportunities for exports in the sector.

"Presently MMF garments contribute around USD 165 billion in total RMG (ready made garments) exports of USD 470 billion globally. India's mill fibre consumption ratio of cotton vs MMF is 60:34. On the contrary, the global mill fibre consumption ratio of cotton vs MMF is 30:70. It gives a huge opportunity for Indian apparel manufacturers to diversify in MMF garments,'' Sakthivel said.

