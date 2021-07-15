Left Menu

4 people die of suffocation while cleaning well in Kerala's Kollam district

Four people suffocated to death inside an under-construction well they were cleaning on Thursday at Kundara in Kollam district.

ANI | Kollam (Kerala) | Updated: 15-07-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 21:11 IST
4 people die of suffocation while cleaning well in Kerala's Kollam district
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people suffocated to death inside an under-construction well they were cleaning on Thursday at Kundara in Kollam district. According to police, the four who died of asphyxiation have been identified as Somarajan, Rajan, Manoj, and Sivaprasad alias vava.

Police and Fire and Rescue Services carried out a joint rescue operation but could not save the lives of the four men. During the rescue operation, a fire and rescue official also collapsed on the spot after experiencing breathing difficulties and had to be hospitalised. "The incident took place at Kundara Perumbuzha Kovilmukku. Four people got trapped in a well when they went to clean it. The well was under construction. Two workers who went down to remove the silt from the well were the first to get stuck the well. Two other men who went in to rescue them also got stuck and developed uneasiness due to suffocation," Kollam Police said.

"As per the preliminary assessment, the lack of oxygen and presence of toxic air led to the mishap," said a Fire Force official. "A firefighter also collapsed during the rescue operation and was admitted to the hospital. We have asked that the well be shut down" added Fire Force Official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021