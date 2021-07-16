Left Menu

COVID-19: J-K's Baramulla bans entry of local day-picnickers in Gulmarg on weekends

In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district administration banned the entry of local 'day-picnickers' to enter the tourist destination of Gulmarg on weekends (Saturday and Sunday).

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-07-2021 07:58 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 07:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district administration banned the entry of local 'day-picnickers' to enter the tourist destination of Gulmarg on weekends (Saturday and Sunday). District Magistrate of Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar issued a set of orders on Thursday stating some restrictions for COVID-19 containment at Gulmarg.

It stated that the entry to Gulmarg has been permitted only to vaccinated persons against COVID-19 or those possessing negative RT-PCR test reports conducted within 48 hours. "Only tourists who have pre-booking of hotels, guest houses, huts, etc shall be allowed on weekend days (Saturday and Sunday)," read the order.

A fine of Rs 1,000 for people found without wearing a mask has also been imposed. According to the data released by Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir have 2,236 active cases of COVID-19. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, 3,12,556 people have recovered from the infection while 4,360 have succumbed to death. (ANI)

