COVID-19: J-K's Baramulla bans entry of local day-picnickers in Gulmarg on weekends

In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district administration banned the entry of local 'day-picnickers' to enter the tourist destination of Gulmarg on weekends (Saturday and Sunday). District Magistrate of Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar issued a set of orders on Thursday stating some restrictions for COVID-19 containment at Gulmarg.

It stated that the entry to Gulmarg has been permitted only to vaccinated persons against COVID-19 or those possessing negative RT-PCR test reports conducted within 48 hours. "Only tourists who have pre-booking of hotels, guest houses, huts, etc shall be allowed on weekend days (Saturday and Sunday)," read the order.

Advertisement

A fine of Rs 1,000 for people found without wearing a mask has also been imposed. According to the data released by Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir have 2,236 active cases of COVID-19. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, 3,12,556 people have recovered from the infection while 4,360 have succumbed to death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)