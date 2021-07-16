MoU signed with Mayors Taskforce for Jobs to get more youth into work

The Government has signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs, strengthening the partnership to get more young people into work.

The Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) is a nationwide network of all Mayors in New Zealand, who are committed to making sure all young people under 25 are engaged in appropriate education, training, and work.

"Over the last 12 months MTFJ has delivered 1326 jobs for young people, so continuing our partnership makes sense," says Minister for Local Government Nanaia Mahuta.

"We know that local needs are often best met by locally-led solutions and the MTFJ is a great example of this work delivering outstanding results for almost two decades. By working together to align and connect our collective resources, we have provided real opportunities through pathways to employment for our rangatahi."

"The new MoU builds on the existing partnership by providing an updated framework for local and central government cooperation to promote jobs for young people through advocacy projects, partnerships with best-practice organisations, and facilitating access to local communities.

"The MJTF partnership has been a critical component in ensuring young people were included in a strong locally-led economic recovery across the country after the COVID-19 lockdowns," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni said other key pieces of work to improve employment is the Regional Skills Leadership Groups, and the development and implementation of the population focused employment action plans. This includes an employment action plan targeting youth, released alongside the Employment Strategy in 2019.

"The Youth Employment Action Plan supports many of the key areas of focus which target our rangatahi. This includes increasing uptake of driver licencing and progression of Graduated Driver Licence system, implementing and leveraging employment initiatives for youth and improving the quality and effectiveness of pastoral care and mentoring programmes," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"The Regional Skills Leadership Groups identify and support better ways of meeting future skills and workforce needs in our regions and cities.​ They are part of a joined-up approach to labour market planning, which will see our workforce, education and immigration systems working together to better meet the differing skills needs across the country."

The memorandum was signed at the Local Government New Zealand Conference by Ministers, the Chair of MTFJ Ōtorohanga Mayor Max Baxter and Local Government New Zealand Chief Executive Susan Freeman-Greene.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)