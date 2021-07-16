4 suspected drones spotted at different locations in Samba and Jammu
A day after a drone was spotted in Jammu in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, four suspected drones were spotted at different locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Jammu.
- Country:
- India
A day after a drone was spotted in Jammu in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, four suspected drones were spotted at different locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Jammu. Further details are awaited.
This comes days after terrorists used armed drones to attack the Air Force Station (AIF) in Jammu. Over the last few weeks, drone activity has been spotted in a few other parts of the union territory.
Srinagar, Kupwara, Rajouri and Baramulla have imposed bans on the storage, sale, possession, use and transport of drones and other similar unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The Air Force Station sustained minor damage in the attack that took place last month. It is being probed by the National Investigative Agency. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sambalpuri handloom cooperative opens mega showroom in
We have put in place certain measures;all troops sensitised to this evolving threat:Army Chief on drone attack on Jammu Air Force Station.
Easy availability of drones definitely increases complexity & challenges:Army Chief Gen Naravane on drone attack on Jammu Air Force station.
Wedding photographers fear end to their business after Jammu IAF drone attack
Forest guard, kin charge-sheeted in disproportionate assets case in Jammu