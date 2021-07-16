Left Menu

4 suspected drones spotted at different locations in Samba and Jammu

A day after a drone was spotted in Jammu in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, four suspected drones were spotted at different locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Jammu.

ANI | Samba/Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-07-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 10:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A day after a drone was spotted in Jammu in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, four suspected drones were spotted at different locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Jammu. Further details are awaited.

This comes days after terrorists used armed drones to attack the Air Force Station (AIF) in Jammu. Over the last few weeks, drone activity has been spotted in a few other parts of the union territory.

Srinagar, Kupwara, Rajouri and Baramulla have imposed bans on the storage, sale, possession, use and transport of drones and other similar unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The Air Force Station sustained minor damage in the attack that took place last month. It is being probed by the National Investigative Agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

