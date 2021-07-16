Left Menu

Mumbai to receive intense spells of rain during next 3 hours

Mumbai will continue to receive moderate to intense spells of rain during the next three hours, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-07-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 10:50 IST
Mumbai to receive intense spells of rain during next 3 hours
Visual representation of rainfall in Mumbai. (Pic credit: IMD Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai will continue to receive moderate to intense spells of rain during the next three hours, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. "Extremely Heavy Rainfall observed during last 24 hours over Mumbai (Santacruz) - 25 cm. Moderate to Intense spell likely to continue over Mumbai during next 3 hours," IMD said in a tweet.

KS Hosalikar, Head of Climate Research and Services, Pune also shared the latest satellite images at 8:30 am indicating intense clouds over Mumbai suburbs and Thane leading to some very intense spells in the last three-four hours. He said the entire coastal Konkan is covered with clouds and North Konkan-Mumbai needs to watch out.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in the past 24 hours, the city received 64.45 mm, 127.16 mm in Western Suburbs and 120.67 mm in Eastern Suburbs. Meanwhile, heavy rains have caused waterlogging in parts of Mumbai and also led to the diversion of traffic routes in several parts of the city.

Due to heavy rains and waterlogging the railway tracks were seen waterlogged and on the slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar, trains are running 20-25 minutes late. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global
4
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021