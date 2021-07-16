JioTV brings live 'aarti' of Amarnathji

Reliance Jio has introduced an immersive virtual experience of Shri Amarnath ji Shrine with live streaming of Aarti on JioTV and a host of other services through its various apps to benefit millions of devotees across the country. The company has set up the infrastructure, systems, and bandwidth required to deliver Live Aarti feed and also developed other services across various platforms and apps within a very short turn-around time for the devotees of Shri Amarnath ji, despite difficult terrain and challenging conditions, according to sources.

The Amarnath Yatra has been cancelled for 2021 by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on account of the ongoing pandemic due to which the devotees cannot participate in the pilgrimage to the holy shrine this year. To ensure that devotees can continue to connect with and participate in this pilgrimage, Jio has created an immersive virtual experience, powered by Jio Digital Life, which includes live streaming of aartis on JioTV on a dedicated channel, and virtual pooja and hawan through JioMeet that allows devotees to join a virtual pooja room with the priest at the shrine and have a hawan/pooja performed in their name.

Also, it has Chalo Amarnath, a curated playlist on JioSaavn comprising songs and ''bhajans'' dedicated to Shri Amarnathji. Amarnath Darshan Channel on JioChat provides information on live darshan, aarti timings, methodology for offerings and donations as well as live and recorded aarti broadcasts.

JioTV, the live and catch-up TV app, has over 650 channels across various genres. The app offers 113 channels from the devotional genre and also hosts 17 darshan channels, each dedicated to live streaming of aartis and darshan from popular religious sites. ''Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board'' Darshan channel has been introduced on JioTV to live-stream aarti from the sacred shrine.

Viewers can watch live aarti as per specific timings and see the recorded version anytime during the day on JioTV. There are two main aartis daily during the day - 6 am to 6:30 am and 5 pm to 5:30 pm. To perform a special Pooja and Darshan of the holy ice 'lingam' in their name in a virtual online room, devotees can book the service offered by the shrine board by visiting the 'Book Online Pooja / Hawan / Prasad' section on their website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com or through the board's mobile app.

Once the booking process is completed, devotees will receive a link for the virtual online room on JioMeet. Devotees can join this room at a specific time and the virtual pooja /hawan would be carried out by the priest. (ANI)

