Dharmendra Pradhan, Arjun Munda jointly launch School Innovation Ambassador Training Program

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda jointly launched the School Innovation Ambassador Training Program for 50,000 school teachers on Friday. As per an official release by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Minister of State (MoS), Annpurna Devi; MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and MoS Dr Subhas Sarkar were also present along with senior officials of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Speaking on the occasion, the Education Minister said that teachers are the biggest influence in our lives. He said, "We aim to make our teachers as "change agents" and ambassadors of innovation to make our students future-ready." Pradhan stressed that technology is reshaping the world and our students have the potential to not only address domestic but also global challenges. "The program launched today is a collaborative effort by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, CBSE and AICTE, which will in turn nurture lakhs of students with innovation capabilities, develop a culture of innovation and lay the foundation of a new and vibrant India," he added.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda expressed his gratitude that the Ministry of Education has launched its new initiative in the field of innovation in collaboration with the Tribal Affairs Ministry which will benefit a large number of schools for tribal children across the country. "This programme will have far-reaching consequences which will help to fulfil the Prime Minister's vision of a New India," the Minister elaborated. Arjun Munda further said that School Innovation Ambassador Training Program (SIATP) will give wings to the creativity of the children and provide a platform so that they can give something new to the world with their ideas. "Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) for tribal children is another ambitious programme of the Prime Minister under which 740 EMRS will be established in tribal dominated areas over the next three years", he said.

The students of EMRS will greatly benefit from SIATP since it is also the endeavour of Tribal Affairs Ministry to give the best possible education to the tribal children. Arjun Munda explained that through this unique capacity building programme for teachers, prominence has been given to development of creativity, collaboration, critical thinking and communication skills among children and the integration of Eklavya Schools into the entire programme is a big step in this direction for the meaningful development of tribal children. (ANI)

