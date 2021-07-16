20 per cent ethanol-blending with petrol by 2023-24: Goyal

India has set a target of 20 per cent ethanol-blending with petrol by 2023-24 and the ultimate goal is to have 100 per cent ethanol-run vehicles, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyuh Goyal said on Friday.

He said battery technologies are going to be very important for sustainability mission and for renewable energy to progress more and for that the country is investing heavily on batteries now.

Advertisement

''By 2023-24, India is going to be 20 per cent blending ethanol in our petrol products. Our ultimate target is to also have vehicles which can take up to 100 per cent ethanol,'' he said at CII's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Conference and Exhibition-Self Reliance in RE (renewable energy) Manufacturing.

The minister said electric car users will be encouraged to recharge their batteries using renewable energy or solar energy during day hours, for which ''we are looking at a big rollout of charging stations across gas stations in the country''.

From an overall renewable energy target of 175 GW by 2022, India is now looking at 450 GW by 2030, Goyal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)