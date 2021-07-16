Left Menu

20 per cent ethanol-blending with petrol by 2023-24: Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 18:55 IST
20 per cent ethanol-blending with petrol by 2023-24: Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

India has set a target of 20 per cent ethanol-blending with petrol by 2023-24 and the ultimate goal is to have 100 per cent ethanol-run vehicles, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyuh Goyal said on Friday.

He said battery technologies are going to be very important for sustainability mission and for renewable energy to progress more and for that the country is investing heavily on batteries now.

''By 2023-24, India is going to be 20 per cent blending ethanol in our petrol products. Our ultimate target is to also have vehicles which can take up to 100 per cent ethanol,'' he said at CII's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Conference and Exhibition-Self Reliance in RE (renewable energy) Manufacturing.

The minister said electric car users will be encouraged to recharge their batteries using renewable energy or solar energy during day hours, for which ''we are looking at a big rollout of charging stations across gas stations in the country''.

From an overall renewable energy target of 175 GW by 2022, India is now looking at 450 GW by 2030, Goyal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021