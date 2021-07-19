Telangana Congress stages protest over Kokapet land auction issue

Telangana Congress on Monday staged a protest against the state government over the alleged Kokapet land auction scam in Rangareddy district. As of now, several protestors have been detained by the police. The protest was held to raise a voice against the alleged auctioning of government lands in Kokapet to the relatives and TRS party functionaries at very throwaway prices by the TRS-led Telangana Government.

Protestors were detained by police, while many prominent leaders of the Telangana Congress who were set to participate in the protest were placed on house arrest ahead of the demonstration. "Police arrest National Kisan Congress Vice Chairman Kodanda Reddy Gari and State Kisan Congress Chairman Anvesh Reddy Sunketa Gari for illegally inspecting Kokapet lands", tweeted office of Anvesh Reddy Sunketa who is Telangana Kisan Congress chairman.

Advertisement

Further, police have also placed on house arrest the MP and TPCC President Revanth Reddy and stopped him from attending Parliamentary Sessions scheduled from today. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy said he has complained to the Lok Sabha Speaker about being placed under house arrest in the early hours today as he was about to leave for New Delhi to attend a Parliamentary monsoon session.

"I was ready to go to Parliament but state government deployed police to place me on house arrest. It happened because state government sold some properties, over 50 acres of land, to some of their relatives, party leaders and IAS officer at undervalue," he told ANI. TPCC president further stated that he had warned the state government that he would lodge a complaint about the land issue with higher authorities including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the auctioned land. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)