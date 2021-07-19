Western Railway starts to run Rajdhani Express with new upgraded Tejas rakes

Western Railway has introduced newly upgraded Tejas sleeper coach rakes, representing a new era of train travel experience with enhanced comfort. The enhanced smart features are being introduced in the Western Railway's Mumbai Rajdhani Express train. This new rake began its maiden run on Monday, July 19, the Ministry of Railway informed.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Western Railway Sumit Thakur said, "With the use of Tejas SMART Coach, Indian Railways aims to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance. The introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for the long-distance journey is another paradigm shift by Indian Railways for enhancing the travel experience for the passengers." He also mentioned that Tejas type Sleeper coaches are manufactured at Modern Coach Factory (MCF) which will gradually replace the premium long-distance trains over the Indian Railways network.

As per the ministry, two Tejas-type sleeper coach rakes have been made ready to run as Rajdhani Express. Out of these two rakes, one rake comprises exclusive Tejas Smart sleeper coaches, which is first of its kind to be introduced over Indian Railways. The new train will have special smart features for enhanced passenger safety and comfort. The smart coach aims to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems. "It is equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server. PICCU will record the data of WSP, CCTV recording, Toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor and energy meter," the ministry added. (ANI)

