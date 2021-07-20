Army averts major terror attack in J-K's Srinagar, detects 30-kg IED
A major terror attack was averted by security forces on Monday after a huge amount of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, the Army said on Tuesday.
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-07-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 21:20 IST
A major terror attack was averted by security forces on Monday after a huge amount of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, the Army said on Tuesday.
According to the Indian Army, the IED weighing approximately 30 kgs was detected by Explosive Detection Dog at Tangpura Bandh on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday.
More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
