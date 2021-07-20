BSES signs 510-MW solar, hybrid power agreement with SECI for Delhi

The BSES discom has signed a 510-MW solar and hybrid power agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a move that will help provide green and clean electricity to Delhi at ''economical rates'', a company spokesperson said Tuesday.

The Reliance Infrastructure-led BSES discoms -- BRPL and BYPL -- are the first in Delhi to ink an agreement for hybrid power which is a pooled mix of solar and wind power co-located at the same site, he said.

Hybrid power will lead to optimum cost utilisation and enable BSES discoms fulfil their renewable power obligations, he added. ''The BSES discoms have inked power sale agreements (PSA) with SECI to procure 510 MW of solar and bundled hybrid power. Of the total quantum of 510 MW, 300 MW is solar power and 210 MW, hybrid power,'' he said. The BSES discoms have already started the process to come out of costly power purchase agreements by petitioning the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, to allow it to exit seven power plants that have completed 25 years of operation or about to do so within a year.

Inked for a period of 25 years, the solar and hybrid power is expected to be available to Reliance Infrastructure led BSES discoms 18 months after signing of the agreement at a ''very competitive tariff'' of Rs 2.44 per unit for solar and Rs 2.48 per unit for hybrid, he said.

"This is not only one of the lowest tariffs for renewable power, but are also substantially lower than the average cost of power purchase agreements, which are around Rs 5.5 per unit,'' he said.

Another major benefit is that a prudent mix of wind and solar power in Reliance Infrastructure led BSES' power portfolio will be helpful in effectively meeting Delhi's peak power demand, the BSES spokesperson said.

Delhi experiences peak power demand twice in a 24-hour period. While solar power will help the discom meet the day peak, the wind-power sourced from the coastal areas is expected to support the night peak demand, he said.

