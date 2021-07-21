Left Menu

T'gana CM decides to increase retirement age of Singareni workers to 61

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-07-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 00:32 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday decided to increase the retirement age of workers and employees of state-run Singareni Collieries to 61 years.

Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials, instructed the managing director of the state-run coal mining firm to decide on the date for implementation of the new retirement age in the board meeting to be held on July 26, an official statement said.

The move would benefit 43,899 workers, employees and officers of the company, it said.

Separately, Rao directed state Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav to organise the second phase of the sheep distribution programme immediately.

Another official statement said Rs 6,000 crore would be allocated to the second phase of the scheme.

According to the statement, Rs 5,000 crore was allocated for the first phase of the sheep distribution programme.

