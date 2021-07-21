Apax-backed Paycor valued at $4.8 bln in Nasdaq debut as shares rise
Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 21:40 IST
Paycor HCM Inc's shares rose more than 20% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, giving the human capital management firm backed by private equity firm Apax Partners a valuation of $4.8 billion.
The stock opened at $28 per share, above the IPO price of $23 each.
