Apax-backed Paycor valued at $4.8 bln in Nasdaq debut as shares rise

Paycor HCM Inc's shares rose more than 20% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, giving the human capital management firm backed by private equity firm Apax Partners a valuation of $4.8 billion.

The stock opened at $28 per share, above the IPO price of $23 each.

