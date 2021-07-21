Left Menu

Odisha govt school lecturer held in case of disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.5 cr

A lecturer in Government Polytechnic School, Bhawanipatna was arrested by Vigilance Directorate in a case of disproportionate assets worth about Rs 1,56,00,567.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 21-07-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 22:09 IST
Odisha govt school lecturer held in case of disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.5 cr
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A lecturer in Government Polytechnic School, Bhawanipatna was arrested by Vigilance Directorate in a case of disproportionate assets worth about Rs 1,56,00,567. As per the official release by Directorate of Vigilance, Odisha, on the allegation of acquisition of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income by Surya Narayan Ray, Lecturer in Government Polytechnic School, Bhawanipatna, simultaneous house searches were conducted by the team of Rourkela Vigilance Division on July 20, 2021, after search warrants were issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur.

Three double-storeyed buildings, one RCC roof building and 8 plots in Jharsuguda town, 1 four-wheeler, 1 two-wheeler, bank and Postal deposits worth over Rs 30 lakh, insurance deposits worth over 41 lakh, cash and other movable and immovable properties, all totalling over Rs 1.56 crore have been unearthed during the house search. After a thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Surya Narayan Ray, Lecturer were calculated and he was found in possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income to the tune of Rs 1,56,00,567 which constitutes 110 percent of his known sources of income, read the release.

As Surya Narayan Ray was found in possession of disproportionate assets, which he could not account for satisfactorily, the Police Station of Rourkela Vigilance registered a case against Surya Narayan Ray under sections 13(2) read with 13 (1) (b) Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. In course of the investigation, today, Surya Narayan Ray has been arrested and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021