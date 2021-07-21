Germany commits to action if Russia uses energy as weapon -Nuland
- Country:
- United States
Germany has committed to take action on its own and back action at the European Union level should Russia seek to use energy as a weapon or take aggressive action against Ukraine, U.S. Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland said on Wednesday.
"Should Russia attempt to use energy as a weapon or commit further aggressive actions against Ukraine, Germany will take actions at the national level and press for effective measures at the European level, including sanctions, to limit Russian export capabilities in the energy sector," Nuland told lawmakers, adding that Germany would support an extension of the Russia-Ukraine transit agreement that expires in 2024.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden says ransomware attack caused 'minimal damage' to U.S. companies
Iran takes steps to make enriched uranium metal; U.S., Europe powers dismayed
UPDATE 3-Iran begins process of making enriched uranium metal; U.S., E3 dismayed
Saudi official in U.S. for talks on Yemen, Iran, Khashoggi
Olympics-Sha'Carri Richardson not selected to U.S. Tokyo relay team