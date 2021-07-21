Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress to protest outside Raj Bhavan, party seeks SC-monitored probe into surveillance allegations using spyware

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday said the party is demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and said the party's state unit will hold a protest to seek President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention in the issue.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-07-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 22:19 IST
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday said the party is demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and said the party's state unit will hold a protest to seek President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention in the issue. Patole told media persons here that party leaders will hold a protest outside Raj Bhavan on Thursday and seek President's intervention in the matter.

"Congress also demands that a Supreme Court judge should investigate this matter and truth should come out," he said. Congress has accused the BJP-led government of misleading people on the issue. The government has denied allegations concerning surveillance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

