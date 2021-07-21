Left Menu

Goa Governor visits Partagal Math after demise of Vader Swamiji

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Wednesday paid a visit to Shree Gokarn Partagal Jeevottam Math, Partagali Cancona after the demise of Srimad Vidhyadhiraj Teerth Sripad Vader Swamiji.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 21-07-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 23:00 IST
Goa Governor visits Partagal Math after demise of Vader Swamiji
Goa governor paid condolence visit to Partagal Math over demise of Vader Swamiji. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Wednesday paid a visit to Shree Gokarn Partagal Jeevottam Math, Partagali Cancona after the demise of Srimad Vidhyadhiraj Teerth Sripad Vader Swamiji. Swamiji was the spiritual and administrative head of Shree Gokarn Partagal Jeevottam Math who died on July 19.

During his visit, Pillai met Vidhyadheesh Theerth disciple and successor of Srimad Vidhyadhiraj Teerth Sripad Vader Swamiji and expressed his deep grief on the death of Swamiji. "The state of Goa has lost a true sanyasi in every sense of that term and is an irreparable loss. Swamiji tirelessly worked for spiritual upliftment and served humanity through education, healthcare and service to the needy. His passing leaves behind a deep spiritual void," Pillai said.

The Governor paid his tributes to the samadhi of Swamiji and also took the blessings of the Ramdev and Vir Vitthal gods whose temples are situated in the Math Complex. The Partagal Math is one of the three religious orders of the Gowd Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) community. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021