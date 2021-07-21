Left Menu

Jaskaran takes silver, bronze for Chirag and Jaideep; Tannu and Priya to fight for gold

Indian wrestler Jaskaran Singh settled for a silver medal after losing an intense final while Chirag and Jaideep bagged a bronze each at the Cadet World Championship, here on Wednesday.

Indian wrestler Jaskaran Singh settled for a silver medal after losing an intense final while Chirag and Jaideep bagged a bronze each at the Cadet World Championship, here on Wednesday. Up against Uzbekistan's Kamronbek Kadamov in the 60kg final, Jaskaran lost 2-6 after trailing 0-5 in the first period.

Kadamov stood out with his strong grips, power and energy. Jaskaran was left to defend, denting his chances severely. Kadamov got tired towards the end but Jaskaran could not take advantage.

Chirag took bronze in the 51kg after emerging winner in a fiercely-fought match, in which he prevailed 9-6 after trailing 0-3 against Azerbaijan's Elman Mammadov.

In the 71kg bronze play-off, Jaideep easily beat Romania's Gigi Marian Subtirica 7-3.

Shourya though missed out on podium finish after losing his bronze medal play-off bout 0-4 to Kyrgyzstan's Imronbek Rakhmanov. On Tuesday, Aman Gulia (48kg) Sagar Jaglan (80kg) became world champions.

In the women's competition, Tannu reached the 43kg final in an extremely dominant fashion, winning all her bouts by technical superiority. Her semifinal against Kazakhstan's Aida Alzhanova lasted just 35 seconds.

She will take on Valeryia Mikitsich from Belarus in the final.

Also reaching the gold medal bout was Priya in 73kg category. She remained solid in her defence and outplayed stronger-looking Russian Mariia Akulincheva 9-0.

Varsha was also on her way to final but lost her semifinal when she had to defend for just last 2 seconds but conceded a take-down to Hungary's Eniko Elekes. She will now fight for bronze.

Hansaben Rathore (57kg) and Neha Kiran (49kg) could not reach the medal round.

