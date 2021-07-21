Left Menu

Elephant found dead in Jharkhand's Palamu Tiger Reserve

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 23:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An elephant has been found dead in Jharkhand's Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR), a forest official said on Wednesday.

PTR Deputy Director Kumar Ashish said that injury marks were found on its stomach which is suspected to have been caused by bamboo thorns.

The male elephant was around three years old and had strayed from its herd of 70 pachyderms, he said.

The carcass was found in Bhajana forest in Bhandaria police station area of Garhwa district, Ashish said.

It has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

