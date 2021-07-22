German Foreign Minister says he is relieved at Nord Stream 2 deal
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed the agreement signed between his country and the United States over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that Washington has long opposed. "I am relieved that we have found a constructive solution regarding Nord Stream 2 with the United States," he wrote on Twitter.
"We will help Ukraine build up a green energy sector and push to secure gas transit through Ukraine in the coming decade," he added.
