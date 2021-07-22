Left Menu

22-07-2021
Merkel sees no future for nuclear energy in Germany
  Germany

It is too late to change Germany's commitment to phasing out nuclear energy, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, adding that green hydrogen was the future.

Telling reporters she did not expect any future government to reverse the exit from atomic energy, she said: "Nuclear energy is not sustainable in the long run."

