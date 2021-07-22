Merkel sees no future for nuclear energy in Germany
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 15:40 IST
- Country:
- Germany
It is too late to change Germany's commitment to phasing out nuclear energy, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, adding that green hydrogen was the future.
Telling reporters she did not expect any future government to reverse the exit from atomic energy, she said: "Nuclear energy is not sustainable in the long run."
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Gareth Jones
- Angela Merkel
Advertisement