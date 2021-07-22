Cong MPs protest inside Parliament complex, demand repeal of new agri laws

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 17:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MPs staged a protest inside the Parliament complex in support of protesting farmers on Thursday and demanded that three new agriculture laws of the Centre be withdrawn.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders participated in the protest.

Congress MPs from both houses gathered outside Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament complex and raised slogans against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Carrying placards and hoardings, they also raised slogans in support of the farmers and their demands.

''They are adamant on falsehood, injustice, arrogance. We are Satyagrahis, standing here fearless, united. Jai Kisan,'' Gandhi said in tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag ''#FarmersParliament''.

He also posted a picture of the party MPs holding up a banner that said, ''We demand repeal of anti-farmer laws''.

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also tweeted in Hindi with a prayer that good sense prevails upon the government and it repeals the contentious farm laws.

''We pray to god that good sense prevails upon the Modi government in Parliament and it should shun arrogance. Repeal all the three 'black laws' against agriculture,'' he said.

The Congress has been demanding a repeal of the three laws, which are being opposed by farmers, according to whom these legislations will end the ''mandi'' (wholesale market) and MSP procurement systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporates. The government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced.

