Left Menu

Jalna collector issues notices to banks over crop loan issue

The Jalna district collector has issued notices to seven banks after their representatives skipped a meeting called by the administration to discuss the issue of crop loan disbursal to farmers, an official said on Thursday. The collector has sought explanation from the banks, both private and government-run, over the issue of crop loans, the official said, quoting a release.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 23-07-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 00:31 IST
Jalna collector issues notices to banks over crop loan issue
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jalna district collector has issued notices to seven banks after their representatives skipped a meeting called by the administration to discuss the issue of crop loan disbursal to farmers, an official said on Thursday. The collector has sought explanation from the banks, both private and government-run, over the issue of crop loans, the official said, quoting a release. Targets are given to banks regarding disbursement of crop loans and the district collector periodically takes review meetings over the issue.

One such meeting was called on July 19 by Jalna district collector Vijay Rathod.

However, bank representatives did not attend the meeting, the official said.

Crop loan disbursement is also unsatisfactory in the district, he added.

The collector has asked banks to present their plan of target completion and distribution of crop loans in three days, the official said. PTI AW RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India
4
Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021