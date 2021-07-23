Jalna collector issues notices to banks over crop loan issue

The Jalna district collector has issued notices to seven banks after their representatives skipped a meeting called by the administration to discuss the issue of crop loan disbursal to farmers, an official said on Thursday. The collector has sought explanation from the banks, both private and government-run, over the issue of crop loans, the official said, quoting a release. Targets are given to banks regarding disbursement of crop loans and the district collector periodically takes review meetings over the issue.

One such meeting was called on July 19 by Jalna district collector Vijay Rathod.

However, bank representatives did not attend the meeting, the official said.

Crop loan disbursement is also unsatisfactory in the district, he added.

The collector has asked banks to present their plan of target completion and distribution of crop loans in three days, the official said. PTI AW RSY RSY

