Coriander futures rise on demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 14:25 IST
Coriander prices on Friday rose Rs 64 to Rs 6,932 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking a firm trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for August delivery went up by Rs 64, or 0.93 per cent, to Rs 6,932 per quintal with an open interest of 6,655 lots.

A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices here, market analysts said.

