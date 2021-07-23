Left Menu

IAF receives requirement of flood relief operations in Ratnagiri

Operations have resumed today with the helicopter deployed at Ratnagiri along with another one flown in from Mumbai.

Today, a helicopter from Ratnagiri got airborne at 11:35 am, carried out reconnaissance and rescued two people before landing back at Ratnagiri. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBMumbai)
On 22 July 2021, at around 1:30 pm, the IAF received a message for the requirement of flood relief operations in Chiplun and Khed towns of Ratnagiri district Maharashtra. When the weather permitted, a Mi-17 IV helicopter got airborne from Mumbai for Ratnagiri at 3:40 pm and landed at Ratnagiri at 5 pm. Bad weather did not permit any further operations in the evening.

Today, a helicopter from Ratnagiri got airborne at 11:35 am, carried out reconnaissance and rescued two people before landing back at Ratnagiri. The IAF is also positioning two Mi-17V5s and two Mi-17s for flood relief operations. Another helicopter is standing by at Pune for any emergent requirement.

(With Inputs from PIB)

