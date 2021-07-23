Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 23-07-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 20:45 IST
NTPC starts commercial operation from Nabinagar unit
The state-owned power giant NTPC on Friday started commercial operation from its second 660 Megawatt (MW) unit of Nabinagar Power Generating Company (NPGC) at Nabinagar in Aurangabad district of Bihar. The trial operation of this unit was successfully completed in March this year, the NTPC said.

''The unit is now part of NPGC generation fleet, contributing up to 660 MW to the beneficiary states such as Bihar, UP, Jharkhand and Sikkim. Bihar has now started getting 84.8 per cent (559 MW) of the electricity generated from the Nabinagar plant, rest has been allocated to UP, Jharkhand and Sikkim from this unit", said the NTPC in a statement issued here Friday.

''The commencement of commercial operation of unit 2 of the NPGC is a major milestone that signifies the progress being made by the NTPC towards the completion of the NPGC, a step towards commitment to ensure energy security to the country,'' said Vijay Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the NPGC.

''This is the second unit at NPGC that has entered commercial operation. The Unit 1 attained commercial operation status on September 6, 2019. With this total generation capacity of NPGC becomes 1320 Megawatt (MW)'', said Vishwanath Chandan, spokesperson of the NTPC.

