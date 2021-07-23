Left Menu

Government working to boost connectivity, comfort in aviation sector, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government is working towards boosting connectivity and comfort in the aviation sector. In a tweet, PM Modi said that Darbhanga airport is becoming an important contributor to Bihar's progress.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 22:00 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government is working towards boosting connectivity and comfort in the aviation sector. In a tweet, PM Modi said that Darbhanga airport is becoming an important contributor to Bihar's progress. Responding to the post of a Twitter user who shared a picture of himself boarding a flight from Darbhanga airport along with his father, the Prime Minister tweeted: "Happy to know! We are working towards boosting connectivity and comfort as far as the aviation sector is concerned. As for Darbhanga airport, it is becoming an important contributor to Bihar's progress."

Earlier today, President of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha South Kolkata, Mukund Jha tweeted: "For the first time I am boarding in flight with My Father. Thank you @narendramodi ji for giving airport to Darbhanga. BJP in 2014 promised to give us airport and they kept that promise and built one airport. The aviation industry under BJP Government has developed with brand." Darbhanga Airport had become operational on November 8, 2020. With a capacity of about 200 passengers, the airport is also equipped with a child care room, baggage X-Ray machine and, conveyor belts. The airport has an apron built to park two AIRBUS-320 aircraft. The airport has benefited people from 17 districts of North Bihar. (ANI)

