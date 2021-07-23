Left Menu

PM Modi to address Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his message at the Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 22:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his message at the Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme on Saturday. In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, "At around 8:30 AM tomorrow, 24th July, will be sharing my message at the Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme."

This year, Guru Purnima, which is observed on the full moon day in Ashadh month of the Hindu calendar, falls on July 24, which coincides with the lunar eclipse. It is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists to honour one's gurus or teachers who guide them through their lives towards the path of enlightenment. (ANI)

