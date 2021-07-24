Left Menu

PM Modi extends Guru Purnima greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 08:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Guru Purnima. "Hearty greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima," the Prime Minister tweeted.

He will also share a message at the Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme today at around 8:30 AM. This year, Guru Purnima, which is observed on the full moon day in Ashadh month of the Hindu calendar, falls on July 24, which coincides with the lunar eclipse.

It is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists to honour one's gurus or teachers who guide them through their lives towards the path of enlightenment. Devotees from different corners of the country come to worship their Gurus living in Haridwar on the occasion. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Haridwar District Administration has said that only a 'symbolic snan' (holy bath) will be held. Only 'Shri Ganga Sabha' and 'Teerth Purohit' will participate in the snan.

The administration has allowed the devotees to enter the district with a negative RT-PCR report of not older than 72 hours. However, they will not be allowed to take the holy bath (snan). (ANI)

