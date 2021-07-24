Indian Army sepoy dies during operation in J-K's Poonch
A sepoy of the Indian Army lost his life during operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, the 16 Corps, Indian Army informed on Saturday.
- Country:
- India
A sepoy of the Indian Army lost his life during operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, the 16 Corps, Indian Army informed on Saturday.
In a tweet, the White Knight Corps (16 Corps, Indian Army) conveyed the grief of all ranks at the demise of Sepoy Krishna Vaidya and offered condolences to his family. The incident took place in the Krishna Ghati Sector.
"GOC @whiteknight_IA and all ranks salute the braveheart Sepoy Krishna Vaidya who made the supreme sacrifice during operations on 23 Jul 2021 at Krishna Ghati Sector and offer deepest condolences to his family," the 16 Corps tweeted. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Corps
- Indian Army
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Poonch
- J-K's
- White Knight Corps
- Krishna
ALSO READ
OPD services, surgeries in healthcare institutions to resume across Kashmir division
Lanka Premier League: Sudden scheduling of Kashmir Premier League puts SLC in a spot
Attempts being made to create wedge between Kashmir, Jammu: Mehbooba Mufti
Bajrang Dal shows black flags to Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu
Delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir will be transparent: Commission chief