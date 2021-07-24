Left Menu

Indian Army sepoy dies during operation in J-K's Poonch

A sepoy of the Indian Army lost his life during operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, the 16 Corps, Indian Army informed on Saturday.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-07-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 09:29 IST
Sepoy Krishna Vaidya. (Photo: Twitter Whiteknight_IA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tweet, the White Knight Corps (16 Corps, Indian Army) conveyed the grief of all ranks at the demise of Sepoy Krishna Vaidya and offered condolences to his family. The incident took place in the Krishna Ghati Sector.

"GOC @whiteknight_IA and all ranks salute the braveheart Sepoy Krishna Vaidya who made the supreme sacrifice during operations on 23 Jul 2021 at Krishna Ghati Sector and offer deepest condolences to his family," the 16 Corps tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

