Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Bandipora

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Sumblar area of Bandipora on Saturday, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

ANI | Bandipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-07-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 10:12 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Sumblar area of Bandipora on Saturday, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police. An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Shokbaba forest in Bandipora on Saturday morning. Both Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

The operation is still in progress. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

