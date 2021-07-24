Amit Shah inaugurates ISBT near Shillong

Shillong, Jul 24 ( PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Mawiong near Shillong.

The construction of the ISBT was funded by the Union Ministry of DoNER and built at a cost of Rs 48.31 crore.

''It is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to connect all Northeastern state capitals by road, rail and air by 2024. The inauguration of the ISBT in Meghalaya will go a long way in fructifying the vision of the prime minister,'' Shah said.

He said the new ISBT will accelerate economic activities, and facilitate better connectivity for passenger and goods vehicles.

''Shillong being the capital of erstwhile undivided Assam, it is natural and befitting that the city is connected with the other seven Northeastern states. This will help the economy and progress of Meghalaya and other Northeastern states,'' he said.

He said that good connectivity is essential to the region for its development and security.

''IT connectivity is very crucial for development and progress and the Government of India has laid emphasis to ensure that IT-enabled services reach every corner of the country so that people can reap its benefit from the comfort of their homes,'' the minister said.

Thanking Shah, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that his visit to the state during the ongoing Parliament session proves that the Centre gives due importance to the economic progress of the region.

''Northeast has the potential for economic activities with its neighbouring nations and good transport facilities will pave the way and foster better trade and communication not only for the region but for the country as a whole,'' Sangma said.

Shah also inaugurated a cryogenic oxygen plant at Umsawli and visited the paediatric unit at the Covid Stepdown Hospital.

Besides, the home minister laid the foundation for a multi-facility convention and exhibition centre at North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) in Umiam and held a meeting with the chief ministers of all the Northeastern states on mapping of forest gap areas, expansion of land areas for horticulture development and identification and rejuvenation of wetlands.

Shah also inaugurated a cryogenic plant at New Shillong Township, which will cater to the needs of hospitals in and around the state capital.

