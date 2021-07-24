Left Menu

MHADA will rebuild Raigad village destroyed in landslide: Minister Awhad

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-07-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 22:24 IST
Awhad said his department was taking up this task on the directions of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar. Image Credit: Twitter(@Awhadspeaks)
Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Saturday said MHADA would adopt and rebuild Taliye village in Raigad district, the site of a devastating landslide on Thursday from where 41 bodies have been recovered so far and search for several more missing continued.

He said Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, a state-run entity tasked with overseeing mass housing, will redevelop the devastated area into a model village replete with well-built homes, schools, hospitals, places of worship etc. Awhad said his department was taking up this task on the directions of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar.

