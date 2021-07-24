Micro artist from WB's Siliguri paints Olympic symbol to inspire athletes

By Tarak Sarkar

A micro artist hailing from Santinagar area in West Bengal's Siliguri, in a bid to inspire the Indian athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics painted his nail with a symbol of the Olympics.Micro artist Anisur Rahaman has shown such perseverance and patience and has become one of the forerunners of this art form in the world. He has registered his name in various record books for his artistic treasures. Rahaman has always involved himself in spreading awareness messages with the burning issues and this time he comes with a picture on his nail. He has painted Olympic symbol with the slogan of 'Cheer4India' message on his left thumb.

Advertisement

In just a space of about a centimetre, he completed the art within three days to inspire Indian athletes at the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.Speaking with ANI, Rahaman said, "I dedicated my art on my nail to all of our athletes for their best performance. It seems we will win many medals including gold in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics."The Summer Olympics commenced on July 23 and will continue till August 8.The Olympic Games is the largest and most prestigious competition in the world for athletes. As many as 200 countries took part in this prestigious sports competition. There are 127 athletes from India taking part in Olympic Games. Three athletes from West Bengal have also participated in the Olympics. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)