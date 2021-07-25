Left Menu

From the air, drone footage shows Salton Sea

Drone footage shows the Salton Sea, California's largest inland lake, where the state's worst drought since 1977 has exacerbated an area already in decline. Its receding shoreline has caused an ecological crisis as exposed silt is carried into surrounding areas.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2021 02:05 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 02:05 IST
From the air, drone footage shows Salton Sea

Drone footage shows the Salton Sea, California's largest inland lake, where the state's worst drought since 1977 has exacerbated an area already in decline.

Its receding shoreline has caused an ecological crisis as exposed silt is carried into surrounding areas. From the air, brown furrowed fields stretch as far as the eye can see and the sun beats down on an almost evaporated canal that looks like a gaping wound. Dusty former boat launches have fallen into disuse, too far from the waters they once served.

Drought has scorched much of the U.S. West, prompting farmers https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/theres-no-water-says-california-farm-manager-forced-leave-fields-fallow-2021-06-18 in California to leave fields fallow and triggering water and energy rationing in several states. (Visuals by Aude Guerrucci; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Richard Chang)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021