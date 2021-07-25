From the air, drone footage shows Salton Sea
Drone footage shows the Salton Sea, California's largest inland lake, where the state's worst drought since 1977 has exacerbated an area already in decline. Its receding shoreline has caused an ecological crisis as exposed silt is carried into surrounding areas.
Its receding shoreline has caused an ecological crisis as exposed silt is carried into surrounding areas. From the air, brown furrowed fields stretch as far as the eye can see and the sun beats down on an almost evaporated canal that looks like a gaping wound. Dusty former boat launches have fallen into disuse, too far from the waters they once served.
Drought has scorched much of the U.S. West, prompting farmers https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/theres-no-water-says-california-farm-manager-forced-leave-fields-fallow-2021-06-18 in California to leave fields fallow and triggering water and energy rationing in several states. (Visuals by Aude Guerrucci; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Richard Chang)
