Olympic-Swimming-Japan's Ohashi wins gold in women's 400 medley

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 08:00 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 08:00 IST
Japan's Yui Ohashi won the Olympic swimming gold medal in the women's 400m medley on Sunday in a time of 4:32.08.
American Emma Weyant took the silver medal in 4:32.76 and compatriot Hali Flickinger picked up the bronze in 4:34.90.
