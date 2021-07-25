Olympic-Swimming-Japan's Ohashi wins gold in women's 400 medley

Japan's Yui Ohashi won the Olympic swimming gold medal in the women's 400m medley on Sunday in a time of 4:32.08.

American Emma Weyant took the silver medal in 4:32.76 and compatriot Hali Flickinger picked up the bronze in 4:34.90.

